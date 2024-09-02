New images reveal the depth of the Titanic's slow decay

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
New images reveal the depth of the Titanic's slow decay

New images reveal the depth of the Titanic's slow decay

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 146683 views

The underwater expedition revealed a significant deterioration of the Titanic's condition over 112 years underwater. The iconic handrails were lost, a bronze statuette of Diana of Versailles was found, and a 3D scan of the wreck is planned.

An underwater expedition has discovered the loss of a significant portion of the Titanic's iconic handrails, with the ongoing deterioration of the wreck a constant reality. This was reported by BBC News and transmitted by UNN.

Details

A new expedition has revealed the consequences of the slow decay of a sunken ship that has been underwater for 112 years.

The loss of the railing, immortalized by Jack and Rose in the movie's famous scene, was discovered during a series of underwater robot dives this summer.

Image

The pictures they took show how the wreckage is changing after more than 100 years under the waves.

This is just another reminder of the deterioration that is happening every day. People keep asking: “How long will the Titanic stay there?” We just don't know, but we are watching it in real time

- says Thomasina Ray, representative of RMS Titanic Inc.

HelpHelp

This summer's RMS Titanic Inc expedition took place in July and August.

Image

Two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) captured more than two million images and 24 hours of high-resolution video of the wreck.

The fact that parts of the Titanic are being destroyed is confirmed by the data of previous expeditions.

Image

 Dives led by researcher Viktor Veskovo in 2019 showed that the right side of the officers' quarters is collapsing, with objects such as the captain's bath endangered.

Image

New discovery

The expedition team announced another discovery of an artifact. A bronze statuette was found in the field of debris surrounding the wreck.

In 1986, the bronze statue of Diana of Versailles was discovered and photographed by Robert Ballard, who had found the Titanic a year earlier.

Image

But her whereabouts were unknown, and the 60-cm-high figure was never documented again. However, it has now been found lying face up in the sedimentary rock in the rubble area.

“But, unfortunately, when the Titanic split in two as it sank, the hall was torn apart. And in the chaos and destruction, Diana was torn from her mantle and landed in the darkness of a field of debris.

An attempt to preserve historical artifacts

Currently, RMS Titanic Inc. is carefully reviewing the footage to catalog the findings. Ultimately, it is planned to create a highly detailed digital 3D scan of the entire wreck.

Image

Expeditions to the wreck of the Titanic, which sank in April 1912, provide valuable information about the ship's damage and the importance of salvaging historical relics, enabling people today to learn about the stories behind this famous maritime tragedy.

Titanic newspaper sold at auction 112 years after the tragedy26.08.24, 06:29 • 19326 views

