New images reveal the depth of the Titanic's slow decay

An underwater expedition has discovered the loss of a significant portion of the Titanic's iconic handrails, with the ongoing deterioration of the wreck a constant reality. This was reported by BBC News and transmitted by UNN.

Details

A new expedition has revealed the consequences of the slow decay of a sunken ship that has been underwater for 112 years.

The loss of the railing, immortalized by Jack and Rose in the movie's famous scene, was discovered during a series of underwater robot dives this summer.

The pictures they took show how the wreckage is changing after more than 100 years under the waves.

This is just another reminder of the deterioration that is happening every day. People keep asking: “How long will the Titanic stay there?” We just don't know, but we are watching it in real time - says Thomasina Ray, representative of RMS Titanic Inc.

This summer's RMS Titanic Inc expedition took place in July and August.

Two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) captured more than two million images and 24 hours of high-resolution video of the wreck.

The fact that parts of the Titanic are being destroyed is confirmed by the data of previous expeditions.

Dives led by researcher Viktor Veskovo in 2019 showed that the right side of the officers' quarters is collapsing, with objects such as the captain's bath endangered.

New discovery

The expedition team announced another discovery of an artifact. A bronze statuette was found in the field of debris surrounding the wreck.

In 1986, the bronze statue of Diana of Versailles was discovered and photographed by Robert Ballard, who had found the Titanic a year earlier.

But her whereabouts were unknown, and the 60-cm-high figure was never documented again. However, it has now been found lying face up in the sedimentary rock in the rubble area.

“But, unfortunately, when the Titanic split in two as it sank, the hall was torn apart. And in the chaos and destruction, Diana was torn from her mantle and landed in the darkness of a field of debris.

An attempt to preserve historical artifacts

Currently, RMS Titanic Inc. is carefully reviewing the footage to catalog the findings. Ultimately, it is planned to create a highly detailed digital 3D scan of the entire wreck.

Expeditions to the wreck of the Titanic, which sank in April 1912, provide valuable information about the ship's damage and the importance of salvaging historical relics, enabling people today to learn about the stories behind this famous maritime tragedy.

