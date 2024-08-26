Titanic newspaper sold at auction 112 years after the tragedy

A newspaper revealing the suffering of British families after the Titanic disaster was found in a closet and sold at auction 112 years after the tragedy. This is reported by antique-collecting, UNN reports.

Details

The Daily Mirror newspaper of April 20, 1912, which details the aftermath of the disaster and the experiences of families waiting for news of their loved ones, was recently sold at Hansons Auctioneers. The newspaper was discovered during a house clearance in a closet in Staffordshire, where it had been lying unexposed to sunlight for over a century.

The British ocean liner Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, after colliding with an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York. Out of the approximately 2,224 passengers and crew on board, 1,496 people died, making it the largest disaster by number of victims at the time.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, who discovered the newspaper in a house in Lichfield, said: “It's easy to take in these numbers without realizing their weight. Often we focus on the number of people who died rather than their families. But when you see the faces of those affected, it is truly moving.

The front page of the newspaper shows women in Southampton anxiously waiting for the list of survivors to be announced, with the headline: “One of the thousands of tragedies that made the Titanic disaster the worst in the history of the world.” Inside the newspaper, on a spread under the headline: “Some of the many heroes of the terrible Titanic disaster, whose indomitable courage in the face of death was the only consolation in the worst shipwreck in the history of navigation”, numerous photographs of the victims were posted.

The newspaper also emphasizes how the crew's relatives, most of whom lived in Southampton, were eagerly awaiting news of their loved ones.

This newspaper survived thanks to the grandmother of an elderly Hanson client who kept editions dedicated to important events such as the coronation of King George V in 1911 and the sinking of the Titanic. The Daily Mirror covers the tragedy in eight pages, celebrating the heroism of the crew who did everything they could to save the women, accepting their fate with dignity.

The newspaper was recently sold at Hansons Auctioneers for £34.

