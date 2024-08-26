Titanic newspaper sold at auction 112 years after the tragedy

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 46300 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135904 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141172 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232912 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169736 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162686 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147276 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216531 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112865 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203191 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 47254 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 50883 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 44687 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105529 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101073 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232894 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216521 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203179 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229364 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216715 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101078 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105534 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157232 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156062 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159891 views
Actual
Titanic newspaper sold at auction 112 years after the tragedy

Titanic newspaper sold at auction 112 years after the tragedy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19326 views

The Daily Mirror newspaper of April 20, 1912, describing the aftermath of the Titanic disaster, found in a closet and sold at auction. The newspaper contains photographs of the victims and describes the suffering of the families waiting for news of their loved ones.

A newspaper revealing the suffering of British families after the Titanic disaster was found in a closet and sold at auction 112 years after the tragedy. This is reported by antique-collecting, UNN reports.

Details

The Daily Mirror newspaper of April 20, 1912, which details the aftermath of the disaster and the experiences of families waiting for news of their loved ones, was recently sold at Hansons Auctioneers. The newspaper was discovered during a house clearance in a closet in Staffordshire, where it had been lying unexposed to sunlight for over a century.

The British ocean liner Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, after colliding with an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York. Out of the approximately 2,224 passengers and crew on board, 1,496 people died, making it the largest disaster by number of victims at the time.

Image

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, who discovered the newspaper in a house in Lichfield, said: “It's easy to take in these numbers without realizing their weight. Often we focus on the number of people who died rather than their families. But when you see the faces of those affected, it is truly moving.

The front page of the newspaper shows women in Southampton anxiously waiting for the list of survivors to be announced, with the headline: “One of the thousands of tragedies that made the Titanic disaster the worst in the history of the world.” Inside the newspaper, on a spread under the headline: “Some of the many heroes of the terrible Titanic disaster, whose indomitable courage in the face of death was the only consolation in the worst shipwreck in the history of navigation”, numerous photographs of the victims were posted.

Image

The newspaper also emphasizes how the crew's relatives, most of whom lived in Southampton, were eagerly awaiting news of their loved ones.

This newspaper survived thanks to the grandmother of an elderly Hanson client who kept editions dedicated to important events such as the coronation of King George V in 1911 and the sinking of the Titanic. The Daily Mirror covers the tragedy in eight pages, celebrating the heroism of the crew who did everything they could to save the women, accepting their fate with dignity.

The newspaper was recently sold at Hansons Auctioneers for £34.

Medvedchuk's watch collection is up for auction on Prozorro.Sale23.08.24, 15:09 • 13218 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEvents

Contact us about advertising