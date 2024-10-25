Ukraine will receive a record amount from frozen assets of the Russian Federation: details from Shmygal
Kyiv • UNN
The G7 and the EU will provide Ukraine with about $50 billion from frozen Russian assets. The funds are to be used for defense, recovery and support of Ukrainians this year.
Ukraine will receive significant financial support from the EU, the US, and the UK from frozen Russian assets, which is one of the biggest financial victories during the war.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports .
This week, without exaggeration, Ukraine has won one of the biggest financial victories in the 2.5 years of the great war. The European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom have decided to provide financial support to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
The EU will provide up to 35 billion euros. The United States - up to $20 billion. UK - 2.3 billion pounds sterling.
In total, Ukraine will receive about $50 billion from the G7 and the EU, and these funds should be available this year
According to the prime minister, the Russian money will be used for defense, reconstruction, and to support Ukrainians.
Recall
The US will provide Ukraine with up to $20 billion in additional aid. This is part of a joint support package from the G7 and the EU totaling $50 billion.