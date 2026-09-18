Ukraine will improve the identification of repatriated bodies; an action plan is to be prepared within a week

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi says that the state must accelerate the process of identifying the remains of repatriated military personnel and civilians, eliminate unnecessary delays, and strengthen cooperation and information exchange between agencies. He reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

The entire process was discussed in detail at a meeting with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense—from the forensic medical examination to the steps taken afterward. Coordination between agencies must be strengthened at each of these stages to ensure that all procedures are completed more quickly. I instructed them to prepare a clear improvement plan within a week - the statement says.

According to him, the government is simultaneously continuing to strengthen the capabilities of forensic medical examination (FME).

In particular, as of today, examinations are conducted by 21 regional FME bureaus under the authority of the Ministry of Health, while the draft budget for 2027 provides for more than UAH 600 million, including for equipping the bureaus with the necessary equipment.

We must ensure that families receive accurate information as quickly as possible and can say a dignified farewell to their loved ones - the prime minister wrote.

On the shield – the bodies of another 252 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine