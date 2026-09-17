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On the shield – the bodies of another 252 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

The bodies of 252 fallen defenders have been repatriated to Ukraine. Law enforcement officers will conduct examinations and identify the deceased.

On the shield – the bodies of another 252 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine

As part of the latest repatriation efforts, 252 bodies (remains) of fallen Ukrainian defenders have been returned to Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the return of the deceased was the result of joint and coordinated work by the Joint Center for the Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters, the Central Department of Civil-Military Cooperation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other components of Ukraine’s security and defense sector.

In the near future, investigators from law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct the necessary examinations and ensure the identification of the repatriated bodies, the statement said.

The Coordination Headquarters warns: do not trust Russian documents when identifying the bodies of fallen defenders31.01.26, 19:37 • 5567 views

Antonina Tumanova

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