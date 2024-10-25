Ukraine will become a state party to the ICC on January 1, 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine will become the 125th state party to the International Criminal Court on January 1, 2025. The instrument of ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC was officially deposited in New York.
Starting in 2025, Ukraine will become the 125th state party to the ICC, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.
Details
According to the OP, in New York, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra and Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia officially deposited the instrument of ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
Lithuania submits documents to ICC to open case against Lukashenko: details30.09.24, 19:52 • 19033 views
This means that from January 1, 2025, Ukraine will become the 125th state party to the ICC.
This is a landmark event for Ukraine. We have completed the long process of ratification of this important instrument and are finally fully participating in the work of the world's key criminal justice body
Add
Ukraine signed the Rome Statute back in 2000. This year, the Verkhovna Rada voted for its ratification on August 21, and on Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the relevant law.
Putin's prosecution: how the ICC complements Ukraine's efforts to bring war crimes to justice13.09.24, 19:57 • 21667 views