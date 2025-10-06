$41.230.05
Ukraine will be in the European Union with or without Orban - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will be in the European Union, as it is the choice of Ukrainians. He noted that Hungary is slowing down this irreversible process, and Ukraine will appeal to partner countries to change the accession procedure or put pressure on the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Ukraine will be in the European Union with or without Orban - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine will be in the European Union, as it is the choice of Ukrainians. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ukraine will be in the European Union with or without Orban, because it is the choice of the people of Ukraine. Changing the procedure is called "finding a way how without." When the majority of countries, except Hungary, support Ukraine, they understand how necessary it is.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine stands in defense of Europe, and therefore it is unfair to tell fables about Ukraine.

This is being done today by one person who thinks they have influence. Only time has influence. The Prime Minister of Hungary, unfortunately, is slowing down this irreversible process. Ukraine will still be there, and it will remain in history that Hungary, namely the only Prime Minister who hindered Ukraine's accession to the EU, was him, this very person. Therefore, either a change of procedure, and here we will then certainly appeal to the Netherlands, and not only to the Netherlands, because this issue also supports this. Or we go through the usual procedure, and all countries need to put pressure on the Prime Minister of Hungary.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukraine has successfully completed the final stage of screening its legislation for compliance with European Union norms, which opens the way for the start of negotiations on the country's EU membership.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reacted to European Council President António Costa's plan to bypass Hungary's veto and accelerate Ukraine's EU accession process.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
António Costa
European Union
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán