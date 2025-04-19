"Ukraine welcomes you": Budanov showed a touching video of the return of soldiers from captivity

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, released a touching video with Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity, UNN reports.

Details

"200 meters away is the Ukrainian stella, Ukraine welcomes you," says the driver of one of the buses, addressing the soldiers.

The defenders reacted to these words with applause and joyful exclamations.

The video also shows the first minutes of the return of Ukrainian soldiers to their native land.

In addition

Another important video was shown by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets. The footage shows a phone conversation between a released soldier and his mother.

"Mom, I endured everything, I held on!" - these were the first words of one of the soldiers who returned to his native land.

Lubinets noted that "these words are the most precious. Because behind them are years of captivity, pain, struggle, and incredible strength of spirit."

"Moments when our defenders hear the voices of their loved ones again - this is what is worth fighting for!" - the ombudsman summarized.

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

Recall

Today, the 63rd prisoner exchange took place, during which 246 warriors were returned as part of the prisoner exchange, and another 31 people were released outside the exchange.