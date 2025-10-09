Ukraine welcomes agreements between Israel and Hamas and hopes for Russia to be forced into peace - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the achievement of agreements between the State of Israel and the Hamas group on the release of hostages and a ceasefire within the first phase of the peace plan initiated by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. In addition, Ukraine hopes that the efforts of the international community will be sufficient to force Russia to end the war, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine highly appreciates the leadership of the United States and the personal role of President Donald Trump in mediating and finding solutions that pave the way for an end to bloodshed, the release of hostages, and the alleviation of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. We note the important role and diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in achieving this agreement. - the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the reached agreements as an important first step towards long-term stabilization of the situation in the Middle East, which will also strengthen international peace and security worldwide. The diplomatic agency also called on all parties to fully and conscientiously implement them.

Ukraine consistently supports all international efforts aimed at ensuring security, protecting civilians, and observing international humanitarian law. As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the Ukrainian side hopes that the efforts of the international community will also be sufficient to force the aggressor state of Russia to end the war against Ukraine and restore guaranteed peace and security in Europe. - summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

