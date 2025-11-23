Ukraine wants to get a US defense "shield" similar to NATO's and insists on security guarantees - media

Ukraine will submit a counter-plan to the United States, in which it will insist on security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, and on maintaining the current front line as a basis for further negotiations with Russia. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

According to sources familiar with the document, Kyiv, together with its European allies, emphasizes that any negotiations on territorial compromises are possible only after a complete cessation of hostilities along the current line of contact.

In response to the US's 28-point plan, Ukraine expects security guarantees that will effectively replicate NATO's mutual defense principle. It is also proposed to use frozen Russian assets for reconstruction and compensation, and the assets themselves should remain under arrest until Moscow compensates for the damage. Ukraine, the interlocutors emphasize, categorically rejects Russian demands for withdrawal from unoccupied territories.

Sanctions against the Russian Federation, according to the counter-proposal, can only be lifted in stages – if Russia fulfills the agreements and gradually returns to the world economy.

The European position was voiced against the backdrop of a meeting of national security advisers from the US, Ukraine, and EU countries in Geneva, where the American plan was discussed, while President Donald Trump continues to insist on a quick settlement.

