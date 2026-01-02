Ukraine updates waste management rules: containerless system and non-payment for absence exceeding 30 days

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
03:12 PM • 988 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 11400 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 19112 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 17369 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 55392 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 81902 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 61444 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56256 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 185616 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 179911 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.4m/s
76%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Andriy Parubiy Street to appear in KyivJanuary 2, 05:44 AM • 6040 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 20326 views
Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 2, 07:55 AM • 4180 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34January 2, 08:45 AM • 13148 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 17799 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 17834 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 40537 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 57871 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 185625 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 106677 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 34570 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 43448 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 43652 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 106677 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 41900 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
DJI Mavic

Ukraine updates waste management rules: containerless system and non-payment for absence exceeding 30 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the rules for providing household waste management services. The new rules provide for a containerless collection system and the consumer's right not to pay for the service if absent for more than 30 days.

Ukraine updates waste management rules: containerless system and non-payment for absence exceeding 30 days

In Ukraine, the rules for household waste management have been updated, providing for a containerless system and consumer rights protection, in particular, the consumer's right not to pay for the service in case of his temporary absence for more than 30 calendar days is determined, the Ministry of Development reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported changes to the rules for providing household waste management services," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Development explained what this means in practice:

  • different waste collection methods are taken into account - in particular, a containerless system and collection at the consumer's request;
    • the requirements for package labeling and the amount of information that communities and service providers must provide are clearly defined;
      • the handling of green waste (branches, leaves, grass) and hazardous waste as part of household waste is regulated;
        • approaches to determining consumption norms and the cost of the service are unified.

          "Important: if a person is temporarily absent for more than 30 days, they have the right not to pay for the service - to apply to the service provider, and the service provider must recalculate," the Ministry of Development said.

          The ministry indicated that the updated rules are aimed at "transparency, fair charges and a balance of interests between consumers and service providers." "And also - another step towards bringing the Ukrainian waste management system closer to EU standards," the agency noted.

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyPoliticsWeather and environment
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          Ukraine