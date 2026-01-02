Ukraine updates waste management rules: containerless system and non-payment for absence exceeding 30 days

In Ukraine, the rules for household waste management have been updated, providing for a containerless system and consumer rights protection, in particular, the consumer's right not to pay for the service in case of his temporary absence for more than 30 calendar days is determined, the Ministry of Development reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported changes to the rules for providing household waste management services," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Development explained what this means in practice:

different waste collection methods are taken into account - in particular, a containerless system and collection at the consumer's request;

the requirements for package labeling and the amount of information that communities and service providers must provide are clearly defined;

the handling of green waste (branches, leaves, grass) and hazardous waste as part of household waste is regulated;

approaches to determining consumption norms and the cost of the service are unified.

"Important: if a person is temporarily absent for more than 30 days, they have the right not to pay for the service - to apply to the service provider, and the service provider must recalculate," the Ministry of Development said.

The ministry indicated that the updated rules are aimed at "transparency, fair charges and a balance of interests between consumers and service providers." "And also - another step towards bringing the Ukrainian waste management system closer to EU standards," the agency noted.