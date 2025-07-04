Ukraine, together with NATO, is developing a reliable algorithm for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield

The NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) is working on innovative solutions for the safe evacuation of wounded from the battlefield. This was reported by UNN with reference to Colonel Valeriy Vyshnevskyi, JATEC's Director for Program Implementation.

Details

Targeting evacuation teams, along with the wounded, is a priority for the enemy, which directly affects the moral and psychological state of the unit.

Therefore, effective evacuation of the wounded is one of the most complex aspects of field medicine in the context of large-scale aggression. - Valeriy Vyshnevskyi noted.

Vyshnevskyi added that modern combat experience reveals a number of problems in interoperability, communication, and planning in this area. In this regard, there was a need to review the mechanisms of evacuation and pre-hospital care on the battlefield.

It is noted that more than 230 participants from 18 NATO and partner countries took part in the expert meeting, both online and in person.

"During the JATEC conference, Ukraine's unique combat experience was reviewed, and cooperation with NATO was improved to strengthen the medical capabilities of the Alliance and Ukraine," emphasized JATEC Commander Brigadier General Wojciech Ozga.

Experts discussed prospects for integrating civil-military planning, implementing innovations (including UAVs, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence), and improving training to enhance CASEVAC effectiveness.

Addition

In June, the Ministry of Defense codified over 120 new types of weapons, most of which are domestically produced. Since the beginning of 2025, over 600 types of weapons and military equipment have been approved for operation, including 270 new UAVs.