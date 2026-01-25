$43.170.00
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ukraine to receive 200 generators soon: Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian volunteers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

President Zelenskyy thanked Lithuanian volunteers and the Minister of Health for their assistance to Ukraine. The volunteers have raised 100 million euros in aid and plan to deliver 200 generators.

In Vilnius, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian volunteers Jonas Ohman and Edmundas Jakilaitis and Lithuanian Minister of Health Marija Jakubauskienė, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

"We are very grateful to you for helping our people since the very beginning of the war. Thank you for everything you have been doing since 2014. But most importantly, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainians have not felt alone. We are proud to have such strong friends and such support," the Head of State said.

Edmundas Jakilaitis informed that his public organization "Stronger Together" was among those who helped Ukrainians who had to leave their homes find temporary housing. Thanks to this, 50,000 people were accommodated. The organization also annually organizes summer camps in Lithuania for children of Ukrainian defenders and orphans whose parents died as a result of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Jonas Ohman said that the work of his NGO Blue/Yellow is focused on military support for Ukraine: over time, they have already raised 100 million euros in aid. Now the volunteers are focused on energy support. In the near future, Ukraine will receive the first batch of 200 generators.

According to the Minister of Health, in addition to sending medical missions to Ukraine, there is currently an exchange of experience between Ukrainian and Lithuanian doctors. Lithuanian specialists are learning how to treat combat wounds and military medicine, while Ukrainian specialists are deepening their experience in civilian medicine. Over the past year, almost 50 specialists have been trained: surgeons, nurses, and ambulance workers. Also, within two years, Lithuania will accept and provide assistance to more than 300 children who have been returned home from Russia.

