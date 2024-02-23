$41.340.03
Ukraine to open new border crossing point with Hungary: government approves decision

 23484 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary called Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the operation of the existing checkpoint to increase border and trade capacity.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary - Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos, as well as to expand the work of another existing one. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, a draft agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Hungary on amendments to the agreement between the governments of the two countries on border traffic control at border crossing points for road and rail traffic was approved

The nature of the traffic at the Luzhanka-Beregsurany checkpoint has been changed and the establishment of the Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Hungarian state border is envisaged

- Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, this will further increase the capacity of the state border and develop trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Previously

During a government retreat in Lviv region , Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal saidthat the government would decide to open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary, Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos.

"It will work for passenger cars, and this will help reduce queues and speed up border crossing for our citizens," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers met in Lviv region amid a blockade of the Polish border.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
