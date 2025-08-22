Ukraine to be covered by rains, thunderstorms, and squalls: where to expect bad weather

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
August 21, 02:24 PM • 23581 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 27605 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 32862 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 19943 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 31709 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 70608 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 78410 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80934 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102747 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 234568 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
We will find out within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine, otherwise we will change tactics - TrumpAugust 21, 06:24 PM • 6510 views
Traffic in the capital center will be restricted tomorrow: what is knownAugust 21, 07:23 PM • 3998 views
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statementsAugust 21, 08:25 PM • 10731 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto01:26 AM • 9564 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine02:43 AM • 4604 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 108492 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 132193 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kim Jong Un
Nikita Khrushchev
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Belarus
White House
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 2216 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 75033 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 69029 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 67426 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 93779 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
Football
The Guardian

Ukraine to be covered by rains, thunderstorms, and squalls: where to expect bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

On Friday, August 22, cloudy weather with clearings, as well as rains, thunderstorms, and squalls, are expected in Ukraine. Air temperature will range from 17° to 33°.

Ukraine to be covered by rains, thunderstorms, and squalls: where to expect bad weather

On Friday, August 22, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate, in places significant rains are expected in most central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, thunderstorms during the day, except for the west, in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind is mostly south-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The temperature in the western regions is 17-22°; in the rest of the territory 28-33°, in the northern regions 20-25°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, moderate rain is expected on Friday, with thunderstorms during the day, and significant rains in some areas of the region. The wind is south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in Kyiv region during the day in some places hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. The temperature is 21-23°.

Tooth Fairy Day and International Folklore Day: what else is celebrated on August 2222.08.25, 06:47 • 626 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv