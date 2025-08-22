Ukraine to be covered by rains, thunderstorms, and squalls: where to expect bad weather

On Friday, August 22, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate, in places significant rains are expected in most central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, thunderstorms during the day, except for the west, in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind is mostly south-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The temperature in the western regions is 17-22°; in the rest of the territory 28-33°, in the northern regions 20-25° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, moderate rain is expected on Friday, with thunderstorms during the day, and significant rains in some areas of the region. The wind is south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in Kyiv region during the day in some places hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. The temperature is 21-23°.

