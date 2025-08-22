Tooth Fairy Day and International Folklore Day: what else is celebrated on August 22

Today, August 22, Tooth Fairy Day and International Folklore Day are celebrated. Also, the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief is observed, writes UNN.

Tooth Fairy Day

This day of a small miracle, which for many has become an unforgettable page of childhood, is celebrated twice a year on February 28 and August 22. This day honors the magical tradition of the tooth fairy, a beloved character in many cultures who rewards children for lost teeth. Agree, it was always joyful to wake up with a small treat under the pillow in exchange for a lost tooth.

International Folklore Day

This is a global celebration that honors the rich tapestry of traditions, stories, dances, and art forms that make up the folklore of various cultures. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and honoring the unique cultural heritage that unites communities.

Day of Remembrance for Employees of Internal Affairs Bodies Who Died in the Line of Duty

Ukraine honors employees of internal affairs bodies who died in the line of duty. Law enforcement officers of the country pay tribute to their colleagues who lost their lives while countering criminals. For our state, this day also takes on a special meaning due to the war, because thousands of active and former law enforcement officers are participating in the defense of our state against the Russian aggressor.

International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief

This date was established at the UN General Assembly. States reaffirmed their unconditional condemnation of violent acts, terrorist acts, and extremism, which still occur in certain parts of the world. People suffer simply because they belong to a different religion or have different beliefs.

World Plant Milk Day

This day appeared on the list of holidays recently - in 2017. It is celebrated in contrast to Milk Day, and also to emphasize the prospects and advantages of the plant milk industry.

