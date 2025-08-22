$41.380.02
August 21, 02:24 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Tooth Fairy Day and International Folklore Day: what else is celebrated on August 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

August 22 marks Tooth Fairy Day, International Folklore Day, and the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief. World Plant Milk Day and the Day of Remembrance for Law Enforcement Officers Who Died in the Line of Duty are also celebrated.

Tooth Fairy Day and International Folklore Day: what else is celebrated on August 22

Today, August 22, Tooth Fairy Day and International Folklore Day are celebrated. Also, the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief is observed, writes UNN.

Tooth Fairy Day

This day of a small miracle, which for many has become an unforgettable page of childhood, is celebrated twice a year on February 28 and August 22. This day honors the magical tradition of the tooth fairy, a beloved character in many cultures who rewards children for lost teeth. Agree, it was always joyful to wake up with a small treat under the pillow in exchange for a lost tooth.

Musk's AI Scandal: Grok Accidentally Revealed Queries About Murder Plots, Drug Recipes, and Data of Thousands of Users21.08.25, 15:18 • 2840 views

International Folklore Day

This is a global celebration that honors the rich tapestry of traditions, stories, dances, and art forms that make up the folklore of various cultures. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and honoring the unique cultural heritage that unites communities.

Day of Remembrance for Employees of Internal Affairs Bodies Who Died in the Line of Duty

Ukraine honors employees of internal affairs bodies who died in the line of duty. Law enforcement officers of the country pay tribute to their colleagues who lost their lives while countering criminals. For our state, this day also takes on a special meaning due to the war, because thousands of active and former law enforcement officers are participating in the defense of our state against the Russian aggressor.

Zelenska: 44% of Ukrainian children show signs of potential PTSD21.08.25, 14:55 • 7628 views

International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief

This date was established at the UN General Assembly. States reaffirmed their unconditional condemnation of violent acts, terrorist acts, and extremism, which still occur in certain parts of the world. People suffer simply because they belong to a different religion or have different beliefs.

World Plant Milk Day

This day appeared on the list of holidays recently - in 2017. It is celebrated in contrast to Milk Day, and also to emphasize the prospects and advantages of the plant milk industry.

Run of Memory and Strength: Lutsk to Host MHP Run4Victory Charity Race in Support of Military Personnel21.08.25, 10:30 • 2174 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCulture