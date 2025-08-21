Zelenska: 44% of Ukrainian children show signs of potential PTSD
Kyiv • UNN
Almost half of Ukrainian children show signs of potential PTSD, which affects their learning. This leads to difficulties with concentration, sleep, and behavior.
The emotional state of children directly affects their learning. According to Olena Zelenska, almost half of Ukrainian children show signs of potential PTSD, which leads to difficulties with concentration, sleep, and behavior. The First Lady announced this during the conference "August 2025: Education for a Changing World," as reported by UNN.
Details
If we talk about our children, their emotional state also significantly affects their learning. As research shows, unfortunately, 44% of children in Ukraine show signs of potential PTSD.
And this, according to the First Lady, means that children find it difficult to concentrate, they get tired easily, get into fights, feel lonely, and have sleep problems.
Children are experiencing potentially traumatic experiences due to the Russian attack
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 118/21/25, 2:27 PM • 726 views