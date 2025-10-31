Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

The government has made an important decision — to temporarily ban the export of unprocessed timber. This is a necessary step to take care of people in winter, preserve the work of our enterprises and reduce the burden on the environment - Svyrydenko said.

Special prosecutors exposed new schemes of timber embezzlement totaling UAH 32.8 million at the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine"

According to her, the volume of logging in Ukraine has significantly decreased during the full-scale invasion. Enterprises that could work are idle or operating at minimal capacity due to a lack of timber. The military needs timber for its needs. The life in rural communities, where firewood is a key resource for heating in winter, depends on the availability of timber.

The decision provides for export licensing — a zero quota until the end of the year. We continue to develop further steps for a systemic solution to the timber deficit - the Prime Minister summarized.

In Cherkasy region, the head of "Forests of Ukraine" was caught taking bribes for timber: he extorted money from subordinates