$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
06:17 PM • 2558 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 8778 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 12358 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 17898 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 22392 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 35408 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 18860 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 34042 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17027 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20352 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Culture: what is the new name of the agencyOctober 31, 09:18 AM • 4810 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 41020 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 32439 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 16877 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18655 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18914 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 35389 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 34030 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 32636 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 41221 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Lithuania
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18914 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 17074 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 31361 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 63814 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 67813 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Washington Post
Storm Shadow cruise missile
R-360 Neptune

Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2568 views

The Ukrainian government has temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber, introducing a zero quota until the end of the year. This decision is aimed at meeting the needs of the population and businesses in winter, as well as supporting the environment.

Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

The government has made an important decision — to temporarily ban the export of unprocessed timber. This is a necessary step to take care of people in winter, preserve the work of our enterprises and reduce the burden on the environment 

- Svyrydenko said.

Special prosecutors exposed new schemes of timber embezzlement totaling UAH 32.8 million at the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine"15.09.25, 11:56 • 2228 views

According to her, the volume of logging in Ukraine has significantly decreased during the full-scale invasion. Enterprises that could work are idle or operating at minimal capacity due to a lack of timber. The military needs timber for its needs. The life in rural communities, where firewood is a key resource for heating in winter, depends on the availability of timber.

The decision provides for export licensing — a zero quota until the end of the year. We continue to develop further steps for a systemic solution to the timber deficit 

- the Prime Minister summarized.

In Cherkasy region, the head of "Forests of Ukraine" was caught taking bribes for timber: he extorted money from subordinates20.08.25, 16:28 • 2512 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine