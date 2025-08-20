$41.360.10
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
In Cherkasy region, the head of "Forests of Ukraine" was caught taking bribes for timber: he extorted money from subordinates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

In Cherkasy region, the head of the forestry department of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" was detained for extorting bribes. The official received money from subordinate foresters for harvested timber.

An official of the Cherkasy Superforestry of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" was exposed for demanding monthly bribes from foresters for harvested timber. He was caught "red-handed" during the transfer of part of a bribe within a scheme worth 70 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, the head of the Cherkasy Superforestry of the "Central Forest Office" branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" was notified of suspicion of extortion and receiving undue benefits.

- the post reads.

The investigation established that in May 2025, the head of the superforestry obliged subordinate foresters to transfer bribes to him monthly. The amount was to depend on the volume of harvested timber, which each calculated independently. The official took the received money for himself and transferred it to other participants in the corruption scheme.

During July – August 2025, law enforcement officers documented his receipt of undue benefits totaling UAH 70,000. During another transfer of part of the funds from the scheme, the official was caught "red-handed."

- law enforcement added.

Searches have been conducted at his place of residence, work, in his car, and in the premises of other involved persons. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention and seizing property is being decided.

Embezzlement in procurement, official negligence, and misappropriation of public funds: officials in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia caused damages of UAH 375 million - Kravchenko19.08.25, 19:51 • 3662 views

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia