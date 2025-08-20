In Cherkasy region, the head of "Forests of Ukraine" was caught taking bribes for timber: he extorted money from subordinates

An official of the Cherkasy Superforestry of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" was exposed for demanding monthly bribes from foresters for harvested timber. He was caught "red-handed" during the transfer of part of a bribe within a scheme worth 70 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, the head of the Cherkasy Superforestry of the "Central Forest Office" branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" was notified of suspicion of extortion and receiving undue benefits. - the post reads.

The investigation established that in May 2025, the head of the superforestry obliged subordinate foresters to transfer bribes to him monthly. The amount was to depend on the volume of harvested timber, which each calculated independently. The official took the received money for himself and transferred it to other participants in the corruption scheme.

During July – August 2025, law enforcement officers documented his receipt of undue benefits totaling UAH 70,000. During another transfer of part of the funds from the scheme, the official was caught "red-handed." - law enforcement added.

Searches have been conducted at his place of residence, work, in his car, and in the premises of other involved persons. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention and seizing property is being decided.

Embezzlement in procurement, official negligence, and misappropriation of public funds: officials in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia caused damages of UAH 375 million - Kravchenko