Embezzlement in procurement, official negligence, and misappropriation of public funds: officials in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia caused damages of UAH 375 million - Kravchenko

In Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, 29 cases of suspected embezzlement of budget funds, misappropriation of property, and other offenses were recorded. The total losses for the regional budgets amounted to almost 375 million hryvnias. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Embezzlement in procurement, misappropriation of community funds, undue benefit, official negligence, and illegal extraction of minerals. The total losses to the budgets of the two regions amount to UAH 374.9 million. - the report says.

Mykolaiv region – 20 suspicions

Among the defendants:

• Bashtanka city mayor - embezzlement of community funds and assistance in their misappropriation during the purchase of clothing for military personnel;

• director of PJSC "UMR "Hydroenergobud" – illegal extraction of over 116 thousand cubic meters of granite;

• three officials of the State Food and Consumer Service – two for bribes, one for official negligence;

• director of SE "Agency of Local Roads of Mykolaiv Region" and head of the contracting company – embezzlement of funds allocated for strengthening and protecting an energy facility;

• other officials involved in abuses during bridge construction, procurement of electrical equipment and generators at inflated prices, illegal bonuses.

Zaporizhzhia region – 9 suspicions

Among them:

• Novooleksandrivka village head – embezzlement of funds for the purchase of air conditioners;

• head of Komyshuvakha village council – abuse during the conclusion of an electricity supply contract;

• former and current officials of the Department of Education and Science of Zaporizhzhia City Council — official negligence during the repair of school shelters and embezzlement of millions for the purchase of uninterruptible power supply systems;

• head of the contracting organization – misappropriation of community funds.

Working further - Kravchenko summarized.

