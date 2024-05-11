Ukraine takes emergency electricity aid from the EU, industry limited until morning - Energy Ministry

Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, power supply to industry was limited from the evening before to the morning. Today, Ukraine has already received emergency electricity supplies from the EU. More than 1,000 consumers in Kharkiv region were cut off from gas supply as a result of shelling. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

Over the past day, consumers' needs were reportedly covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The total volume of emergency supplies amounted to less than 1% of daily electricity consumption.

Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia have already been provided. Emergency assistance is also expected to be provided during the evening peak hours of electricity consumption - said the Ministry of Energy.

Due to network constraints on the transmission system operator's lines, blackout schedules were applied yesterday in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih. Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today.

"From 18:00 on Friday to 6:30 on Saturday, restrictions on industrial consumers were applied in all regions except Kherson region. At the same time, electricity supply to household consumers was not limited," the ministry said.

Given the significant damage caused to the power system, we ask consumers to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00) - the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

The industry was urged to revise production processes to reduce the load on the power system, as well as to maximize imports to ensure that outages are avoided and the power system is more resilient

Consequences of shelling

In Kharkiv region, gas pipelines were damaged by enemy shelling. Due to the impossibility for repair crews to get to the site of the damage, gas companies were forced to cut off gas supplies to 1,605 consumers, the Energy Ministry reported.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 16,977 MWh. Exports are not expected.