Ukraine takes emergency electricity aid from the EU, industry limited until morning - Energy Ministry

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84318 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108010 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150823 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154807 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250952 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174263 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165501 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226233 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34774 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32835 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66916 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35114 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61122 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250952 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226233 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212289 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238016 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224780 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84318 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61122 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66916 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113032 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113918 views
Ukraine takes emergency electricity aid from the EU, industry limited until morning - Energy Ministry

Ukraine takes emergency electricity aid from the EU, industry limited until morning - Energy Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43464 views

Due to damage to energy infrastructure and shelling, Ukraine received emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, and more than 1,000 consumers in Kharkiv region were cut off from gas supply.

Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, power supply to industry was limited from the evening before to the morning. Today, Ukraine has already received emergency electricity supplies from the EU. More than 1,000 consumers in Kharkiv region were cut off from gas supply as a result of shelling. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

Over the past day, consumers' needs were reportedly covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The total volume of emergency supplies amounted to less than 1% of daily electricity consumption.

Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia have already been provided. Emergency assistance is also expected to be provided during the evening peak hours of electricity consumption

- said the Ministry of Energy.

Due to network constraints on the transmission system operator's lines, blackout schedules were applied yesterday in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih. Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today.

"From 18:00 on Friday to 6:30 on Saturday, restrictions on industrial consumers were applied in all regions except Kherson region. At the same time, electricity supply to household consumers was not limited," the ministry said.

Given the significant damage caused to the power system, we ask consumers to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00)

- the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

The industry was urged to revise production processes to reduce the load on the power system, as well as to maximize imports to ensure that outages are avoided and the power system is more resilient

Consequences of shelling

In Kharkiv region, gas pipelines were damaged by enemy shelling. Due to the impossibility for repair crews to get to the site of the damage, gas companies were forced to cut off gas supplies to 1,605 consumers, the Energy Ministry reported.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 16,977 MWh. Exports are not expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising