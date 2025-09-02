$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 838 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 2274 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 18758 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 32085 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 41932 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 42355 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 187208 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 106283 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 193519 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 200824 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusives
Air attack on Ukraine on September 2: 120 UAVs shot down by Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

On the night of September 2, Russians attacked Ukraine with 150 attack UAVs and decoy drones. The Defense Forces shot down 120 aircraft, 30 UAVs were recorded hitting targets.

Air attack on Ukraine on September 2: 120 UAVs shot down by Defense Forces

On the night of September 1-2, Russians attacked Ukraine with 150 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones. Defense forces shot down 120 aircraft, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched UAVs from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and also from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Air defense shot down/suppressed 120 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Hits by 30 attack UAVs were recorded in 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) in 5 locations, the Air Force reported.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on September 1, Russian troops lost 800 soldiers and 53 artillery systems. The total losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,083,790 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Kursk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine