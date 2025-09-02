Air attack on Ukraine on September 2: 120 UAVs shot down by Defense Forces

On the night of September 1-2, Russians attacked Ukraine with 150 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones. Defense forces shot down 120 aircraft, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched UAVs from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and also from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Air defense shot down/suppressed 120 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Hits by 30 attack UAVs were recorded in 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) in 5 locations, the Air Force reported.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on September 1, Russian troops lost 800 soldiers and 53 artillery systems. The total losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,083,790 people.