Ukraine struck a missile plant and two Russian air defense facilities worth $70 million: Zelenskyy revealed details

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of targets in Russia’s Rostov region. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, UNN reports.

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Our long-range sanctions are in the Rostov region. The Kamensky plant was hit—a Russian defense-industrial complex involved in missile production. The Pantsir-S2 system and a command-and-staff vehicle of the S-400 Triumf system were also hit. The total value of the air-defense targets struck is approximately $70 million. I thank the SBU soldiers and other components of the Defense Forces for their precision! We are justly defending ourselves against Russian aggression and doing everything possible to reduce Russia’s ability to continue it - Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

We would like to remind you

The Defense Forces hit an Iskander missile system launcher; however, according to intelligence, there is information that the Russians are preparing new ballistic strikes.