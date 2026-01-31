$42.850.00
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 1930 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 3596 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 6108 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 7760 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 7662 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 7514 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 4692 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10511 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17559 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7662 views

Ukraine is introducing an information system to track the journey of evacuated persons from departure to accommodation. This will allow seeing available places and avoiding overloading centers, and is already being tested. Since June 2025, more than 160,000 people have been evacuated.

Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey

Ukraine will strengthen digital coordination of evacuation - a system will be introduced that will allow tracking a person's path from departure to accommodation. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

We are strengthening digital coordination of evacuation. We are introducing an information system that allows tracking a person's path from departure to accommodation, seeing available places and avoiding overloading centers. The system is already being tested and will be scaled up across the country.

- Kuleba reported.

In Ukraine, wards from 8 more boarding schools are being relocated from dangerous regions31.01.26, 16:09 • 2028 views

According to him, transit centers operate continuously. Currently, they function in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Volyn, and Kherson regions - for receiving, providing primary assistance, and further routing people.

Additionally

Since June 2025, over 160,000 people have been evacuated from frontline territories, including over 21,000 children and more than 5,000 people with limited mobility, Kuleba summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

