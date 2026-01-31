Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is introducing an information system to track the journey of evacuated persons from departure to accommodation. This will allow seeing available places and avoiding overloading centers, and is already being tested. Since June 2025, more than 160,000 people have been evacuated.
Ukraine will strengthen digital coordination of evacuation - a system will be introduced that will allow tracking a person's path from departure to accommodation. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.
We are strengthening digital coordination of evacuation. We are introducing an information system that allows tracking a person's path from departure to accommodation, seeing available places and avoiding overloading centers. The system is already being tested and will be scaled up across the country.
According to him, transit centers operate continuously. Currently, they function in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Volyn, and Kherson regions - for receiving, providing primary assistance, and further routing people.
Additionally
Since June 2025, over 160,000 people have been evacuated from frontline territories, including over 21,000 children and more than 5,000 people with limited mobility, Kuleba summarized.