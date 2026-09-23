Ukraine signed a drone agreement with Finland and a security agreement with Australia

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had signed a drone deal with Finland, as well as a security agreement with Australia. The head of state made the statement during the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York, UNN reports.

We are already working with partners in the countries of the Persian Gulf, the Caucasus, and throughout Europe through drone deals. Today, I signed a significant drone deal with Finland. I also signed an agreement with Australia, and drones are also part of that agreement. We are preparing agreements with Canada and other countries - Zelenskyy said.

Update

Zelenskyy said on Telegram that he and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had signed a security agreement that opens up even more opportunities to deepen our partnership.

Today, Australia has also made a new defense contribution of $60 million for energy, protective equipment, and humanitarian aid. I thanked him for this important assistance and assured the prime minister that Ukraine is ready to share our experience and technologies in return. Maritime drones, ground platforms, and artificial intelligence systems—all of this is not limited exclusively to combat use and can significantly help strengthen national security. We agreed that our teams would work on preparing the Drone Deal. Australia has also introduced a new sanctions package against Russian associates and shadow fleet vessels. This is a very important signal now, when attempts are being made in Europe to remove Putin's oligarchs from the sanctions lists - Zelenskyy wrote.

Ukraine also signed a Drone Deal with Finland.

We met with Alexander Stubb and Jonas Gahr Støre in New York. Finland and Norway are very strong partners of ours, and I thank them for the substantive exchange of views. Of course, we primarily discussed the winter package and protecting our energy infrastructure from Russian attacks. We are working to strengthen air defenses as much as possible before the start of winter and deprive Russia of its reliance on ballistic terror. I also spoke about the talks and meetings with the American team. There is no alternative to peace. And Russia must be pressed through sanctions and support for Ukraine so that they realize this. And today we also signed a Drone Deal with Alexander—a crucial step toward joint protection of our people and an even stronger partnership between our countries. We are always ready to share with our closest friends what has helped us protect lives - Zelenskyy noted.

Let us recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska and the diplomatic team, arrived in New York to participate in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Around 20 meetings are scheduled as part of the visit, including one with US President Donald Trump, as well as the signing of a new Drone Deal.