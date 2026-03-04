Ukraine should not expect significant floods, but some regions may face inundations - SES

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 10271 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 11278 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 18347 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 46074 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 75068 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 63197 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 66474 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61170 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34654 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28637 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.8m/s
66%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 20816 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 20672 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 18183 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 18262 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 10567 views
Publications
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 10255 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 18385 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 18301 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 73571 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 94749 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Oleh Kiper
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 108 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 10658 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 29276 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 37097 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 41137 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating

Ukraine should not expect significant floods, but some regions may face inundations - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

This year, spring floods on most rivers in Ukraine are expected to be within normal limits or below, with the exception of Kharkiv region and the tributaries of the Southern Bug. The SES has recorded over 800 cases of flooding, but no significant floods are predicted.

Ukraine should not expect significant floods, but some regions may face inundations - SES

Ukraine should not expect significant floods. This was stated during a briefing by Viktoriia Korniienko, head of the hydrological forecast department of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

This year, spring floods on most rivers of Ukraine are expected to be within or below normal. The exception is small rivers in the Kharkiv region and tributaries of the Southern Bug, where levels higher than multi-year averages are possible, Korniienko noted.

"The development of spring processes is already being recorded - an increase in water levels prevails on the rivers. Currently, no sharp changes in weather conditions are expected, but flood processes will continue," Korniienko said.

Due to active snowmelt, the water level in rivers is rising, and the state is working proactively to minimize risks, as reported by the Ministry of Economy, said Ihor Hopchak, head of the State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine. 27 pumping stations and 9 drainage wells have been engaged. Since the beginning of the year, they have pumped over 132 million cubic meters of surface and groundwater.

According to the State Emergency Service, due to snowmelt, water may overflow into floodplains in the Volyn, Lviv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kyiv regions.

Thus, on March 4-6, on the Southern Bug River and its tributaries, in the Pripyat basin and individual rivers of the Western Bug basin, as well as on the Inhul and Tilihul rivers, water levels may rise by 0.1–0.4 m. Possible overflow of water into floodplains in the Vinnytsia region and retention of water on floodplains in the Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions - danger level I (yellow). The weakening of ice phenomena, in some places - ice drift, will also continue.

Forecasters predict warm weather without precipitation in the coming days.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service has already recorded over 800 cases of flooding due to spring floods. The service's specialists responded to most of these cases, said Viktor Vitovetskyi, director of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has formed and maintains in readiness units that are ready to work against floods. The units are equipped with appropriate equipment - pumps, motor pumps, and snowmobiles," he said.

He added that currently, in two regions - Odesa and Cherkasy - cases of flooding have been recorded, where the work of the State Emergency Service specialists is still ongoing.

Ukraine anticipates active spring floods, with river levels already rising by 2.5 meters - Ministry of Economy03.03.26, 16:41 • 4332 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Technology
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine