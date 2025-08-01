$41.710.05
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Ukraine returned a group of children and a young man, whom Russia wanted to mobilize into its army, from the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak announced the return of a group of children, including a 15-year-old girl who was bullied for her pro-Ukrainian stance, and a 4-year-old girl with her 8-year-old brother. Also returned was a 17-year-old young man who was threatened with mobilization into the Russian army.

Ukraine returned a group of children and a young man, whom Russia wanted to mobilize into its army, from the occupied territories

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, announced that a group of children had been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. A young man who was threatened with mobilization into the Russian army was also rescued, UNN writes with reference to Yermak's post on Telegram.

... a group of Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. A 15-year-old girl who stubbornly wore an embroidered shirt to a Russian school, defending her pro-Ukrainian position. For this, she was severely bullied and beaten, and teachers wrote denunciations and threatened her mother with deprivation of parental rights. Two more rescued are a 4-year-old girl and her 8-year-old brother. Their family was threatened with taking away their children for refusing to attend a Russian school.

- Yermak noted.

The head of the OP also reported that a young man whom the occupiers wanted to take into their army was returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

A 17-year-old boy who barely managed to avoid forced conscription into the Russian army, because he had already been issued a summons, and several classmates had already been called up for service despite their young age. I am grateful to the Save Ukraine team and other partners for their help in saving these children. We are fulfilling the President's task - to return all children.

- reported the head of the OP.

Addition

Russian authorities in Askania-Nova force parents to obtain Russian passports, otherwise they threaten to deprive them of parental rights and take away their children. Without a Russian passport, it is also impossible to pass a checkpoint, receive medical care, and avoid mobilization.

Hundreds of propagandists from the Russian Federation have arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, who will work in children's camps. Their goal is to destroy the self-identification of Ukrainian children through propaganda lectures and the imposition of Russian ideologies.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Ukraine