Ukraine returned a group of children and a young man, whom Russia wanted to mobilize into its army, from the occupied territories

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, announced that a group of children had been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. A young man who was threatened with mobilization into the Russian army was also rescued, UNN writes with reference to Yermak's post on Telegram.

... a group of Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. A 15-year-old girl who stubbornly wore an embroidered shirt to a Russian school, defending her pro-Ukrainian position. For this, she was severely bullied and beaten, and teachers wrote denunciations and threatened her mother with deprivation of parental rights. Two more rescued are a 4-year-old girl and her 8-year-old brother. Their family was threatened with taking away their children for refusing to attend a Russian school. - Yermak noted.

The head of the OP also reported that a young man whom the occupiers wanted to take into their army was returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

A 17-year-old boy who barely managed to avoid forced conscription into the Russian army, because he had already been issued a summons, and several classmates had already been called up for service despite their young age. I am grateful to the Save Ukraine team and other partners for their help in saving these children. We are fulfilling the President's task - to return all children. - reported the head of the OP.

Addition

Russian authorities in Askania-Nova force parents to obtain Russian passports, otherwise they threaten to deprive them of parental rights and take away their children. Without a Russian passport, it is also impossible to pass a checkpoint, receive medical care, and avoid mobilization.

Hundreds of propagandists from the Russian Federation have arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, who will work in children's camps. Their goal is to destroy the self-identification of Ukrainian children through propaganda lectures and the imposition of Russian ideologies.