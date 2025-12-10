Ukraine returned 1902 children from Russian captivity - Lubinets

As of December 10, 1902 children have returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, during the public event "Ukraine's Lessons for the World: New Challenges in Human Rights Protection," as reported by UNN.

Details

This refers to 1902 children who were returned from the territory of Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. These children were either deported or forcibly displaced.

Lubinets noted that Russians even opened criminal proceedings against some of these Ukrainian children on fabricated pretexts.

He added that as of now, there is no official mechanism to confirm the number of Ukrainian children who have been deported or forcibly taken to the territory of the Russian Federation.

International organizations do not get access to relevant data, and Russia does not provide any figures or the possibility to verify these figures.

In addition, Russians do not allow tracking of the so-called "camps" for Ukrainian children.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia brought a group of schoolchildren from Shakhtarsk to the Sakhalin region of the Russian Federation under the guise of a "university shift."

UNN also reported that the occupiers announced a new "program" under which more than 400 children from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region will be sent to the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.