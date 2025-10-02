$41.220.08
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 3720 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 14744 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 23996 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 26056 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 24764 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 40932 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20382 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 21395 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 38066 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 56194 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

On October 2, Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, including defenders of Mariupol, Azovstal, and the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Among them are 183 privates and sergeants, two officers, and 20 civilians.

Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - Zelenskyy

On Thursday, October 2, 185 defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among them are those who defended Mariupol and "Azovstal", as well as the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, reports UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine returned home. One hundred eighty-three are privates and sergeants, two are officers.

In addition, 20 civilians who were also captured by the Russians returned home.

We thank everyone who makes exchanges possible. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have managed to bring home more than 7,000 of our people. We must bring everyone back. We work on this every day

- wrote the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine in the format of 185 for 185 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol