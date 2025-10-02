Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - Zelenskyy

On Thursday, October 2, 185 defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among them are those who defended Mariupol and "Azovstal", as well as the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, reports UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine returned home. One hundred eighty-three are privates and sergeants, two are officers.

In addition, 20 civilians who were also captured by the Russians returned home.

We thank everyone who makes exchanges possible. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have managed to bring home more than 7,000 of our people. We must bring everyone back. We work on this every day - wrote the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine in the format of 185 for 185 people.