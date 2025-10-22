Ukraine repelled over a hundred attacks: main battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction

As of 10:00 PM on October 22, Ukrainian troops recorded 111 combat engagements along the entire front line. The Russians launched one missile and 62 air strikes, using 28 missiles, 98 guided bombs, and over 3,000 kamikaze drones, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, writes UNN.

The hottest spot remains the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 40 attacks near Volodymyrivka, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka. Ukrainian defenders destroyed at least 87 Russian servicemen, 62 of whom were killed, as well as 12 drones, several pieces of equipment, and an enemy artillery system.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 assaults near Andriivka, Verbove, Pryvilne, and Oleksandrivka. Fierce battles continue. Enemy aviation is active along the entire front line – strikes were carried out on Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Olhivka, and other settlements.

In the north, in the areas of the Kursk and Slobozhansky directions, Ukrainian units repelled a number of attacks near Vovchansk and Kamianka. In the Lyman and Sloviansk directions, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense, while in the Kramatorsk direction, the day passed without assault operations.

Despite massive attacks, Ukrainian troops are holding their positions, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers in manpower and equipment, the General Staff emphasizes.

