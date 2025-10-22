Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office showed a video of large-scale destruction after the Russian attack

Kharkiv today once again became the target of Russian attacks. According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, one person was killed and nine others were injured as a result of the shelling, while earlier reports indicated seven casualties. The prosecutor's office published a video of the aftermath of the strikes, showing the scale of the destruction. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The strike on Kharkiv took place this morning, in several districts of the city. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office showed footage from the scene: damaged buildings, smashed cars, and traces of explosions.

According to preliminary data, one dead and nine wounded is the final information at this moment.

Local services have already begun to eliminate the consequences of the shelling; rescue teams and law enforcement officers are working.

