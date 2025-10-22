Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office showed a video of large-scale destruction after the Russian attack

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 702 views
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 2236 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11475 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13787 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 10711 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11057 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 9920 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 8766 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 16065 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
October 22, 09:23 AM • 17234 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 43780 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 36499 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 23971 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22095 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17694 views
Publications
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11476 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13788 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 11783 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17833 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22239 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Ulf Kristersson
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sweden
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 4436 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 30243 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 45266 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 54722 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 44753 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Film
Series
Social network
Shahed-136

Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office showed a video of large-scale destruction after the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

Kharkiv was again subjected to Russian attacks today, as a result of which one person died and nine were injured. The Oblast Prosecutor's Office published a video of large-scale destruction in several districts of the city.

Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office showed a video of large-scale destruction after the Russian attack

Kharkiv today once again became the target of Russian attacks. According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, one person was killed and nine others were injured as a result of the shelling, while earlier reports indicated seven casualties. The prosecutor's office published a video of the aftermath of the strikes, showing the scale of the destruction. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The strike on Kharkiv took place this morning, in several districts of the city. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office showed footage from the scene: damaged buildings, smashed cars, and traces of explosions.

According to preliminary data, one dead and nine wounded is the final information at this moment.

Local services have already begun to eliminate the consequences of the shelling; rescue teams and law enforcement officers are working.

"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv22.10.25, 12:23 • 17235 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kharkiv