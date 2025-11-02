Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated almost 70 enemy UAVs, but a ballistic missile hit was recorded

Ukraine was attacked by Russian troops with drones and Iskander-M ballistic missiles from several directions. The enemy's air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces: 67 drones were shot down or suppressed, and the falling debris of one ballistic missile was recorded, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian defenders shot down and suppressed 67 drones of the Russian Federation army, which the enemy used to attack on the night of Sunday, November 2. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In total, the Russians sent 79 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – R. About 50 of them were "Shaheds". The enemy also attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 67 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. - the report says

One ballistic missile and 12 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as falling debris at 2 locations.

Recall

In Sumy region, Russian drones attacked civilian transport, injuring a 29-year-old man in a car. A drone also hit a minivan, which caught fire, but the driver managed to leave the vehicle.