Ukraine repelled a massive attack of 62 UAVs: 19 drones hit 7 locations

On the night of October 19, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 62 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera drones, and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles. The aerial assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Air defense shot down/suppressed enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and other types of drones in the north and east of the country. The occupiers launched drones from Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, about 40 of which were "Shaheds."

19 attack UAVs were also recorded hitting 7 locations.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 223 combat engagements over the past day: the occupiers launched 1 missile and 84 air strikes, used 6343 kamikaze drones, and carried out 5114 shellings.