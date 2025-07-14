Ukraine received Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs to be used by the SES

Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs have been handed over to Ukraine for the needs of the State Emergency Service. This was reported by UNN with reference to information from social networks.

Details

It is reported that Mercedes-Benz G-Class off-road vehicles were handed over to the State Emergency Service. They are used by the rapid response unit for clearing rubble, rescue operations, and evacuation in extreme conditions. The number of vehicles handed over is currently not specified.

At the request of a UNN journalist, the State Emergency Service did not comment on this information.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class, also known as the G-Wagen, belongs to a series of full-size SUVs manufactured in Austria by Magna Steyr and sold under the Mercedes-Benz brand.

The G-Class is known for its truly impressive off-road capabilities, including a rigid rear axle, multiple driving modes (including ELECTRIC DYNAMIC SELECT for the electric version), and traction control systems such as eDrive.

Addition

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine received the first fire robot from a Ukrainian manufacturer on a charitable basis. This robotic complex extinguishes fires, transports equipment, and works as a tractor.

Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine received 1170 women's bulletproof vests from the Global Security Sector Reform Fund. The bulletproof vests are adapted to the female body structure and will be distributed among the State Border Guard Service, the State Emergency Service, the National Guard, and the National Police.