Ukraine received 100 million euros from the EIB to support businesses and modernize heating systems

The European Investment Bank is providing Ukraine with 100 million euros to strengthen economic resilience and restore critical municipal heating infrastructure. This is stated on the EIB website, reports UNN.

It is noted that 70 million euros will be directed to the loan program for Ukrainian banks "Strengthening the Economic Resilience of Ukraine". As noted by the EIB, "this financing will expand access to long-term loans for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as mid-cap companies across the country, helping to preserve jobs and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's private sector."

The remaining funding, 30 million euros, will be directed to communities and municipal enterprises for the repair and modernization of centralized heating systems, increasing energy efficiency in public buildings and implementing solutions for the use of renewable energy sources, which will help reduce dependence on centralized heating systems.

It will also enable timely restoration of facilities damaged by Russian attacks, strengthening the resilience and energy security of communities across Ukraine. As a result, municipalities will have more autonomous and efficient heating systems for schools, hospitals and residential areas. - added the EIB.

NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine" signed a loan agreement with the European Investment Bank for the amount of €300 million. The funds will be used to purchase imported gas to form long-term reserves and ensure a stable heating season in wartime conditions.