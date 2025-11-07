ukenru
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Electricity outage schedules
Ukraine received 100 million euros from the EIB to support businesses and modernize heating systems

Kyiv • UNN

The European Investment Bank has provided Ukraine with 100 million euros to strengthen economic resilience and restore municipal heating infrastructure. 70 million euros will be allocated to a loan program for businesses, and 30 million euros will be used for the repair and modernization of heating systems.

The European Investment Bank is providing Ukraine with 100 million euros to strengthen economic resilience and restore critical municipal heating infrastructure. This is stated on the EIB website, reports UNN.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, has transferred a total of 100 million euros to support economic resilience and critical district heating infrastructure in Ukrainian communities.

- the message says.

It is noted that 70 million euros will be directed to the loan program for Ukrainian banks "Strengthening the Economic Resilience of Ukraine". As noted by the EIB, "this financing will expand access to long-term loans for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as mid-cap companies across the country, helping to preserve jobs and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's private sector."

The remaining funding, 30 million euros, will be directed to communities and municipal enterprises for the repair and modernization of centralized heating systems, increasing energy efficiency in public buildings and implementing solutions for the use of renewable energy sources, which will help reduce dependence on centralized heating systems.

It will also enable timely restoration of facilities damaged by Russian attacks, strengthening the resilience and energy security of communities across Ukraine. As a result, municipalities will have more autonomous and efficient heating systems for schools, hospitals and residential areas.

- added the EIB.

Recall

NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine" signed a loan agreement with the European Investment Bank for the amount of €300 million. The funds will be used to purchase imported gas to form long-term reserves and ensure a stable heating season in wartime conditions.

