"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:24 PM • 9952 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 22738 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 16760 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 16801 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 49472 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 86917 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 57277 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 85991 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 178477 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150306 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Actual
MIM-23 Hawk
M2 Bradley
Forbes
Dassault Mirage 2000
Mikoyan MiG-29

Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5708 views

The Ukrainian side at the Istanbul talks outlined three priorities: a complete ceasefire, organizing a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Trump and Erdogan, and continuing the humanitarian track. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov noted that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire and is awaiting a political decision from the Kremlin.

Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - Umerov

During negotiations with Russian representatives in Istanbul (Turkey), the Ukrainian side clearly outlined Kyiv's three key priorities. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, he reported to the President of Ukraine on the results of the third meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation.

As Umerov noted, Ukraine's priorities are:

  • a complete and unconditional ceasefire – with an end to all attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure. This is a necessary step to begin meaningful diplomacy;
    • organization of a meeting of leaders – the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of leaders of other countries, including Presidents Trump and Erdogan. We proposed holding such a meeting by the end of August – taking into account the important timeframes proposed by partners;
      • continuation of the humanitarian track – the return of all our prisoners, including civilians and children, who were illegally taken to the Russian Federation.

        Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire today. The technical mechanisms are known. The only obstacle is the lack of a political decision in the Kremlin

        - stated the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

        Short-term truces, prisoner exchanges, and the return of thousands of bodies: Medinsky revealed what else Russia offered Ukraine23.07.25, 22:22 • 2370 views

        He added that a meeting of leaders is a tool that can unblock political and security issues.

        "Ukraine is ready. President Zelenskyy is ready. The question is whether Putin is ready to sit down at the negotiating table without hiding behind other people's mandates? ... Peace is possible. But for this, Moscow must change its approach: from ultimatums – to responsibility, from war – to solutions," Umerov summarized.

        Recall

        During negotiations in Turkey, Ukraine proposed to the Russians to hold a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in August. This was stated by Oleksandr Bevz, an advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and a member of the delegation.

        Umerov answered whether this is the last meeting with the Russian Federation in the format of delegations23.07.25, 22:27 • 3088 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Politics
        Rustem Umerov
        National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
        Donald Trump
        Istanbul
        Turkey
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
