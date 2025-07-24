Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - Umerov

During negotiations with Russian representatives in Istanbul (Turkey), the Ukrainian side clearly outlined Kyiv's three key priorities. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, as reported by UNN.

According to him, he reported to the President of Ukraine on the results of the third meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation.

As Umerov noted, Ukraine's priorities are:

a complete and unconditional ceasefire – with an end to all attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure. This is a necessary step to begin meaningful diplomacy;

organization of a meeting of leaders – the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of leaders of other countries, including Presidents Trump and Erdogan. We proposed holding such a meeting by the end of August – taking into account the important timeframes proposed by partners;

continuation of the humanitarian track – the return of all our prisoners, including civilians and children, who were illegally taken to the Russian Federation.

Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire today. The technical mechanisms are known. The only obstacle is the lack of a political decision in the Kremlin - stated the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

He added that a meeting of leaders is a tool that can unblock political and security issues.

"Ukraine is ready. President Zelenskyy is ready. The question is whether Putin is ready to sit down at the negotiating table without hiding behind other people's mandates? ... Peace is possible. But for this, Moscow must change its approach: from ultimatums – to responsibility, from war – to solutions," Umerov summarized.

During negotiations in Turkey, Ukraine proposed to the Russians to hold a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in August. This was stated by Oleksandr Bevz, an advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and a member of the delegation.

