Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Umerov answered whether this is the last meeting with the Russian Federation in the format of delegations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2246 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that he hears for the first time that a meeting in the format of delegations with the Russian Federation could be the last. He emphasized that Ukraine supports President Trump's initiative and has already held many meetings.

Umerov answered whether this is the last meeting with the Russian Federation in the format of delegations

Commenting on whether today's meeting in the format of delegations with the Russian Federation could be the last, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that he was hearing about it for the first time. He said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

Umerov commented on whether today's meeting of delegations could indeed be the last in this format and whether the only option for continuation is if Russia agrees to a meeting of leaders.

"This is the first time I'm hearing this. We never said anything like that. We always said that President Trump's initiative is supported, we have already had many meetings," he said.

- said Umerov.

Addition

Ukraine insists on an unconditional ceasefire. A meeting of leaders and the humanitarian track are also a priority.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Tesla
