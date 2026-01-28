Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference

The Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine, Antal Heizer, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine today, and a protest was expressed due to the false statements of official Budapest regarding Ukraine's alleged interference in the parliamentary elections in Hungary, UNN reports.

On January 28, the Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine, Antal Heizer, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, where a strong protest was expressed in connection with the recent false statements by the Hungarian leadership regarding Ukraine's alleged interference in the parliamentary elections in Hungary. - the statement of the Ukrainian diplomatic department says.

The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of Zelenskyy

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Hungarian diplomat was emphasized that "Ukraine is categorically against the Hungarian side involving our country in the election campaign in Hungary, which openly harms the development of bilateral relations."

The Hungarian side was urged to stop aggressive anti-Ukrainian rhetoric to avoid negative consequences for relations between the two neighboring countries. It was emphasized that Ukraine, for its part, remains ready to develop constructive cooperation with Hungary. In this context, the need to unblock Ukraine's accession negotiations with the European Union, which undoubtedly meets the interests of both peoples and the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, was once again emphasized. - the statement of the diplomatic department says.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of trying to interfere in the country's parliamentary elections and ordered the Ukrainian ambassador to be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.