$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
03:19 PM • 348 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 572 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 1314 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 11664 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 15575 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 22377 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 26990 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 26308 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 24852 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 27756 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
100%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 27121 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 24697 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 48259 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults10:45 AM • 12713 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 17222 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 17346 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 48442 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 81130 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 61079 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 79135 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Bloggers
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 32476 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 31314 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 38292 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 41135 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 46696 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Starlink

Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned Hungarian Ambassador Antal Heizer over false statements about Ukraine's interference in the elections. The Ukrainian side called on Hungary to stop anti-Ukrainian rhetoric.

Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference

The Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine, Antal Heizer, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine today, and a protest was expressed due to the false statements of official Budapest regarding Ukraine's alleged interference in the parliamentary elections in Hungary, UNN reports.

On January 28, the Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine, Antal Heizer, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, where a strong protest was expressed in connection with the recent false statements by the Hungarian leadership regarding Ukraine's alleged interference in the parliamentary elections in Hungary.

- the statement of the Ukrainian diplomatic department says.

The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of Zelenskyy28.01.26, 01:29 • 18730 views

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Hungarian diplomat was emphasized that "Ukraine is categorically against the Hungarian side involving our country in the election campaign in Hungary, which openly harms the development of bilateral relations."

The Hungarian side was urged to stop aggressive anti-Ukrainian rhetoric to avoid negative consequences for relations between the two neighboring countries. It was emphasized that Ukraine, for its part, remains ready to develop constructive cooperation with Hungary. In this context, the need to unblock Ukraine's accession negotiations with the European Union, which undoubtedly meets the interests of both peoples and the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, was once again emphasized.

- the statement of the diplomatic department says.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of trying to interfere in the country's parliamentary elections and ordered the Ukrainian ambassador to be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán