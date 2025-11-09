Ukraine prepares to deploy Unity Network jointly with the EU: where the first centers will open

Ukraine, together with the European Union and Ukrainian public organizations, is preparing to deploy the Unity Network. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity for European Integration Ilona Havronska during the All-Ukrainian Forum of Social Change Leaders, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy.

Every Ukrainian, wherever they are, is important to Ukraine. We are working to ensure that our citizens abroad maintain contact with the state, have the opportunity to receive reliable information, and make an informed and conscious decision to return home. In this context, we are preparing to deploy the Unity Network of Ukrainians. The first centers of this Network will be Unity Centers, which will open this year in Spain and Germany. – emphasized Ilona Havronska.

According to her, the most effective approach to deploying the Unity Network is a tripartite model, which involves the participation of Ukraine, EU member states, and Ukrainian public organizations that are already actively working abroad.

"Our goal is not only to create new centers for Ukrainians but also to unite existing initiatives. In essence, we are forming a 'network of networks' to make visible and heard the activities that Ukrainian communities, public, and international organizations are implementing today. This is about interaction and trust: so that we see and hear each other, so that there is no division into 'here' and 'there', but a sense of unity and mutual value of every Ukrainian around the world," the deputy minister noted.

EU plans to create a center to combat disinformation from Russia and other countries