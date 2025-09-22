Ukraine needs to import over 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas for the heating season - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine will need to import more than 4.5 billion cubic meters of additional gas to successfully get through the heating season. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk in an interview with AFP, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukraine hopes to have at least 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas in its storage facilities, but to get through the winter, it will need to import more than 4.5 billion cubic meters of additional gas," Hrynchuk said.

The minister added that Ukraine also plans to "put all its reactors into operation," meaning the nine units that remain in operation since Russia's occupation of Europe's largest Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which consists of six reactors, all of which have been shut down.

Hrynchuk also said that the country has an import capacity of 2.1 GW through its high-voltage lines connected to the European grid.

"Our task is not only to resist, we are also building a foundation for a stronger, cleaner and safer energy future," the minister said in her speech to government and nuclear industry representatives.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision to extend the experimental project on the distribution of humanitarian liquefied gas to residents of frontline regions. This program, which has been in effect since 2024, has been extended to new regions and will continue until May 2026.

Svitlana Hrynchuk reported that Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to prepare for the heating season. In particular, this concerns the protection of important energy facilities from air strikes by Russian invaders.