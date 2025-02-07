ukenru
Ukraine may start negotiations with the EU on the first cluster in April - Stefanishyna

Ukraine may start negotiations with the EU on the first cluster in April - Stefanishyna

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58403 views

Ukraine is awaiting the approval of a roadmap to start negotiations on EU accession. The first cluster may open in April, two more in June, and the rest during the Danish presidency.

Ukraine is awaiting the approval of a roadmap to start negotiations on EU accession. The first cluster may be opened in April, two more in June, and all may be opened under the Danish presidency.

This was stated by the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna during the conference “Ukraine's Accession to the EU: Formation of a Transformational Agenda”, reports UNN .

We have to provide a roadmap, and for this the EU has to ask for it, we need a consensus. Hungary is not in a hurry to make a decision, but we are very hopeful that this week and next week it will be made. If Ukraine provides these roadmaps, we will be able to open negotiations on Cluster 1 in April. Similarly, in June, we will be ready to open negotiations on 2 more clusters, and, accordingly, under the Danish presidency, we will be able to open 3 more clusters, that is, all

- Stefanishyna said.

The minister says there are no priority clusters, because each cluster is the main one for Ukraine, it structures and unites the state around key areas in which the country is moving.

The second cluster under negotiation is the internal market. For example, cluster 1 is the soul of our future membership, while the domestic market is its body

- Stefanishyna said.

She also said that the Polish side has offered Ukraine to open negotiations on foreign security policy, which includes trade policy.

We have already held negotiations on this, and by the way, these negotiations were very successful

- the minister emphasized.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Contact us about advertising