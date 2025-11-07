ukenru
Ukraine launches Eastern Europe's first project for treating soldiers with severe injuries using AI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Ukraine is testing AI-driven phagotherapy, which selects viruses to destroy antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This technology could become a faster and more accessible method of treating wounded soldiers and veterans.

Ukraine launches Eastern Europe's first project for treating soldiers with severe injuries using AI

Ukraine is the first country in Eastern Europe to test AI-driven phagotherapy – a technology that selects viruses to destroy antibiotic-resistant bacteria. It could become a faster and more accessible treatment method for wounded military personnel and veterans. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH), according to UNN.

Details

On November 4, the WINWIN Summit 2025: The Power of Innovations took place in Kyiv. It brought together representatives of the public sector, business, science, education, and international organizations to define further steps in developing Ukraine's innovative potential.

It is noted that during the event, international cooperation documents were signed regarding the implementation of the WINWIN Digital Innovation Development Strategy. Among them is a Memorandum between the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Feofaniya clinical hospital, and GutSee Health Limited - in the field of innovative medical technology development.

Thanks to this cooperation, Ukraine will be the first country in Eastern Europe to test AI-driven phagotherapy technology – an approach that uses artificial intelligence to select viruses to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

- the post says.

According to the Ministry of Health, this technology could become a new tool for treating Ukrainian military personnel and veterans with severe injuries – faster, more accessible, and less costly compared to traditional methods.

Another step towards modernizing medicine will be the launch of MedTech Sandbox – a space for safe testing of innovative medical technologies in clinics. The initiative will allow new solutions to be tested in hospital settings – with all safety requirements, ethical oversight, and personal data protection observed.

- the agency reported.

This will help accelerate the introduction of modern technologies into medicine and make them accessible to patients.

For reference

Ukraine's Digital Innovation Development Strategy until 2030, WINWIN, defines 14 priority areas, including MedTech (medical technologies), BioTech (biotechnologies), and AI (artificial intelligence). It aims to strengthen the state's innovative and technological potential, develop infrastructure, integrate Ukraine into the global innovation space, and attract investments in high-tech sectors.

Recall

Switzerland is investing almost 9 million Swiss francs in a four-year Ukrainian-Swiss project TRUE, which will last until 2029. It aims to build a modern rehabilitation system in Ukraine.

