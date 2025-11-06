Derzhstat launched a new digital portal with AI assistant StatGPT for quick data retrieval

The State Statistics Service has launched a new digital portal with a built-in AI assistant, StatGPT. This will allow authorities, businesses, analysts, and journalists to find the necessary data more quickly – without complex terminology and hours of searching through tables. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

It is noted that now you can simply ask the AI assistant in Ukrainian or English - and get the necessary information in seconds.

Data bank with flexible filtering of indicators

Ability to download datasets in Excel, CSV, and other formats

Interactive dashboards and dynamic tables

API for automatic real-time data retrieval

StatGPT works with data in the international SDMX standard, which is also used by Eurostat, OECD, the World Bank, and the IMF. Ukraine is implementing global practices that will accelerate integration into the global statistical ecosystem. - the post says.

The presentation was held together with the State Statistics Service team with the participation of over 200 guests - stakeholders, users, respondents, and opinion leaders.

We fully support the digital transformation of Ukrainian statistics and the development of innovations in the field of data, including the launch of the new portal and the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies. The European statistical community and Ukraine learn from each other, and this exchange of experience enriches us all. The new portal will make Ukraine more visible and understandable for Europe, as Ukrainian statistics are currently attracting great attention and sincere interest. - emphasized Mariana Kotseva, Director General of Eurostat.

The agency reported that the new State Statistics Service portal is a step towards a digital state where decisions are made based on quality data.

The project for the digital transformation of the State Statistics Service and the development of the portal are being implemented with the support of the Swiss-Ukrainian EGAP Program, which is carried out by the Eastern Europe Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. The international company EPAM acted as a partner for digital transformation.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation launched Diia.AI, a personal assistant for public services that provides information and helps to receive services online. The assistant is in open beta testing, and in the future will be integrated into the Diia application.

