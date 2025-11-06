ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Derzhstat launched a new digital portal with AI assistant StatGPT for quick data retrieval

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The State Statistics Service presented a new digital portal, StatGPT, with a built-in AI assistant for quick data retrieval. It allows users to obtain information without complex terminology and hours of searching, supporting the international SDMX standard.

The State Statistics Service has launched a new digital portal with a built-in AI assistant, StatGPT. This will allow authorities, businesses, analysts, and journalists to find the necessary data more quickly – without complex terminology and hours of searching through tables. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that now you can simply ask the AI assistant in Ukrainian or English - and get the necessary information in seconds.

Also on the portal:

  • Data bank with flexible filtering of indicators
    • Ability to download datasets in Excel, CSV, and other formats
      • Interactive dashboards and dynamic tables
        • API for automatic real-time data retrieval

          StatGPT works with data in the international SDMX standard, which is also used by Eurostat, OECD, the World Bank, and the IMF. Ukraine is implementing global practices that will accelerate integration into the global statistical ecosystem.

          - the post says.

          The presentation was held together with the State Statistics Service team with the participation of over 200 guests - stakeholders, users, respondents, and opinion leaders.

          We fully support the digital transformation of Ukrainian statistics and the development of innovations in the field of data, including the launch of the new portal and the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies. The European statistical community and Ukraine learn from each other, and this exchange of experience enriches us all. The new portal will make Ukraine more visible and understandable for Europe, as Ukrainian statistics are currently attracting great attention and sincere interest.

          - emphasized Mariana Kotseva, Director General of Eurostat.

          The agency reported that the new State Statistics Service portal is a step towards a digital state where decisions are made based on quality data.

          For reference

          The project for the digital transformation of the State Statistics Service and the development of the portal are being implemented with the support of the Swiss-Ukrainian EGAP Program, which is carried out by the Eastern Europe Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. The international company EPAM acted as a partner for digital transformation.

          Recall

          The Ministry of Digital Transformation launched Diia.AI, a personal assistant for public services that provides information and helps to receive services online. The assistant is in open beta testing, and in the future will be integrated into the Diia application.

          OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank plan to build five new AI data centers24.09.25, 08:14 • 2922 views

          Vita Zelenetska

