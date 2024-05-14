Ukraine is working to minimize risks before the start of the heating season

Ukraine is working to minimize risks before the start of the next heating season. Repairs will go hand in hand with the development of decentralized generation. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Restoration and reconstruction of the energy sector is constantly in our focus. The situation is extremely difficult. Having lost 8 GW of capacity, we are now forced to cover the deficit through imports and emergency assistance from our Western partners. We are working to minimize the risks before the start of the next heating season. Repairs will go hand in hand with the development of decentralized generation - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the government is currently adopting a resolution that simplifies the location of gas piston and gas turbine installations and related networks.

"We are removing a number of bureaucratic procedures to make the process move faster. We are also counting on our partners' continued active support of our energy sector," said Shmyhal.

Addendum

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko reportedthat the situation in the energy system will be as difficult in summer as it was in winter.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to approve schedules for repairs of energy facilities and steps to strengthen their protection before the start of the 2024/25 heating season.