Ukraine is working on creating a new security architecture to deter Russia - Zelenskyy

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are working on creating a new security architecture that should help deter Russian aggression. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at a video conference at the Ambrosetti forum, reported by Rai News, writes UNN.

I cannot share all the details, but we are preparing on land, sea, and in the air. We are working on a plan that will stop Russia. There will be drone systems that will help us reduce the likelihood of Russia continuing this war - Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state also stated that improved defense systems would help push the Russians towards peace.

We are working on improving defense systems and preventing Russian attacks, and this will push them to sign a peace agreement – Zelenskyy noted

The President added that US support is needed to implement these plans.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the creation of an echeloned system for countering "Shaheds" and "Geraniums" that Russia launches at Ukraine. The priority is the formation of crews, training of operators, and their provision with effective means of destruction.

President Zelenskyy reported on discussing a new format for protecting Ukrainian skies with US President Donald Trump. This format should ensure independence from Russian attacks.