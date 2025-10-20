Ukraine is ready to share drone production technologies with the US - Zelenskyy

Effective defense requires tens of thousands of drones. Ukraine is ready to share these technologies with the United States, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

Our position: the use of long-range US weapons is in the interest of both sides. In Ukraine's combined operations, a certain percentage is accounted for by long-range missiles, and the majority by Ukrainian drone production and Ukrainian missile production. Therefore, this is a combined operation to achieve a positive result regarding military targets. - Zelensky said.

Volodymyr Zelensky also explained that the United States needs tens of thousands of drones for air defense, not just Tomahawk missiles.

We do not yet have such technologies as Tomahawks or similar missiles that fly 1000 km; Americans have them. Similarly, when, for example, the American side says: "What if against us, and we have few Tomahawks?" And I explain that in modern warfare, everything is used exactly like that. Air defense systems are thinned out not by missiles, but by drones. Therefore, God forbid that someone will use something against you, but you should know that you will need tens of thousands of drones. Because combined attacks work exactly like that. - emphasized the head of state.

The President also emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its drones with the United States in exchange for long-range missiles.

We are ready to both sell and, given our partnership, if we can have your missiles, we are ready to give. Let our companies come to you and produce together, if you want it to be produced not in Ukraine, but in your country. That is, we are ready. And we have always said that there are these two aspects: Mega Deal – regarding the purchase of American weapons, and Drone Deal – regarding the purchase of Ukrainian drones. And they go hand in hand. I gave an example with naval drones. We produce four thousand, we need two thousand. Why not sell these two thousand to partners? - explained Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Zelensky, such cooperation is mutually beneficial and can enrich drone manufacturing companies.

Technologies will feed these companies – not only Ukraine, but also these companies. They will feed them all their lives. You don't just have to give away technologies. Share, establish partnerships with countries, let them enter the "body" of your company and be partners. That is, you will be partners and together interested in profit, and we, as a state, are interested in ensuring that the relevant technologies remain in Ukraine as much as possible. Because they were acquired in combat operations. - summed up the head of state.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine buys weapons from the United States under the PURL program. Currently, one of the most important tasks is to involve as many countries as possible in the program.