Ukraine is preparing to receive aircraft from France - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announces preparations to receive aircraft from France. France plans to deliver Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025, but the exact number has not been announced.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing to receive aircraft from France. He said this to the media following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports .
We are preparing to receive planes from France, our soldiers are holding the front with weapons from all over the world, from America, Turkey, Canada. It would be wrong to leave Ukraine politically outside the Alliance, when in practice Ukraine is already part of NATO
Addendum
French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced plans to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025.
French President Macron did not name the number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraftto be transferred to Ukraine.