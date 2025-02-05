Ukraine is preparing to introduce criminal liability for violation of sanctions - Ministry of Justice

Ukraine is preparing to introduce criminal liability for violating and circumventing sanctions. This is a prerequisite for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, UNN reports.

First, it is a prerequisite for Ukraine's accession to the EU. In April 2024, the European Union adopted the relevant Directive, which is binding on all member states. Secondly, it is an effective tool for putting pressure on offenders and filling the state budget - reports the Ministry.

The draft law adds a new article to the Criminal Code of Ukraine and provides for criminal liability for two types of violations:

Violation of sanctions (intentional or negligent);

Circumvention of sanctions (only intentional).

The threshold amount for criminal liability will be 100 tax-free minimum incomes (UAH 151,400 in 2025).

In particular, violators face fines (from 25,000 to 12,000 tax-free minimum wage), imprisonment (from 2 to 10 years), prohibition to hold certain positions (up to 15 years), confiscation of property and liquidation with confiscation of property for legal entities.

“Similar laws have already been successfully implemented in the US, UK, Canada and other developed countries. It is time for Ukraine to act!” the statement reads.

