Ukraine is preparing to introduce criminal liability for violation of sanctions - Ministry of Justice

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 15762 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62790 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102160 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105564 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123158 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102203 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129293 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103531 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116906 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106222 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102684 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88969 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111770 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106195 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 15781 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123160 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129295 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162327 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152460 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 3931 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106208 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111786 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138405 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140183 views
Ukraine is preparing to introduce criminal liability for violation of sanctions - Ministry of Justice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111449 views

The Ministry of Justice is preparing a draft law on criminal liability for violating and circumventing sanctions. Violators will face fines of up to 120000 nmdg, imprisonment for up to 10 years and confiscation of property.

Ukraine is preparing to introduce criminal liability for violating and circumventing sanctions. This is a prerequisite for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, UNN reports.

Details [1

First, it is a prerequisite for Ukraine's accession to the EU. In April 2024, the European Union adopted the relevant Directive, which is binding on all member states. Secondly, it is an effective tool for putting pressure on offenders and filling the state budget

- reports the Ministry.

The draft law adds a new article to the Criminal Code of Ukraine and provides for criminal liability for two types of violations:

  • Violation of sanctions (intentional or negligent);
  • Circumvention of sanctions (only intentional).

The threshold amount for criminal liability will be 100 tax-free minimum incomes (UAH 151,400 in 2025).

The NSDC meeting decided on sanctions: Zelensky announced several tough packages04.02.25, 20:01 • 29450 views

In particular, violators face fines (from 25,000 to 12,000 tax-free minimum wage), imprisonment (from 2 to 10 years), prohibition to hold certain positions (up to 15 years), confiscation of property and liquidation with confiscation of property for legal entities. 

“Similar laws have already been successfully implemented in the US, UK, Canada and other developed countries. It is time for Ukraine to act!” the statement reads.  

Ministry of Justice: court closes proceedings to ban sale of Medvedchuk's assets24.01.25, 13:00 • 26988 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising