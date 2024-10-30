Ukraine is preparing for integration into the European labor market: what has been done and what remains to be done
Kyiv • UNN
The government has approved a plan to join the European Network of Employment Services (EURES). Ukraine points to the need to study the classification of occupations, the role of intermediaries, and the coverage of students for effective integration.
Ukraine is beginning preparations for integration into the European labor market, according to the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.
Details
The Government approved the Action Plan for joining the European Network of Employment Services (EURES) at a meeting on October 29.
"Thus, Ukraine is beginning the preparatory stage for joining the European employment structure, in accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission presented in the report on Ukraine's progress under the EU Enlargement Package 2023," the Ministry of Economy said.
The approved plan, as noted, "is an important step towards integration into the European labor market and the introduction of free movement of workers." And the preparatory measures envisaged by the plan are aimed at providing the basis for joining EURES.
"In addition to the need to ensure the legislative compatibility of existing Ukrainian systems with European standards, there must be appropriate technical compatibility for effective matching of vacancies and resumes. To do this, we need to improve our internal information systems and adapt some technical aspects to ensure that the data required by EURES is consistent," explains Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.
Tetiana Berezhna, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine, emphasizes that the action plan is largely aimed at studying the experience of countries that have already joined EURES, such as Poland and Croatia.
"There are a number of issues that need to be thoroughly researched for Ukraine to effectively join the EURES network. Among them: the compliance of the national classification of professions with international and European norms and standards, the role of intermediaries in the labor market, the coverage of students and trainees by the EURES network, etc.", explains Berezhna.
Addendum
According to the Ministry of Economy, EURES currently supports the free movement of labor in 31 EU countries and the European Economic Area. The platform contains more than 4 million vacancies and is quite convenient and efficient for employers and job seekers in Europe.