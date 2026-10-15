Ukraine is counting on Belgian F-16s to combat jet-powered "Shaheds" – Zelenskyy after meeting with the king

Ukraine hopes to receive F-16 fighter jets and ammunition for them from Belgium, which will help counter Russia’s jet-powered "Shaheds." President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during an audience with King Philippe of Belgium, the head of state reported on his social media, writes UNN.

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During the meeting, Zelenskyy thanked the Belgian monarch, the government, and the citizens of the country for their support for Ukraine.

The President stressed that, due to Russia’s ongoing shelling of Ukrainian cities, strengthening air defense remains one of the main tasks.

We are currently living under constant Russian missile and drone strikes on our cities and communities. And the main priority is strengthening air defense. We are counting on Belgium’s support in this area, in particular regarding the supply of F-16 aircraft and ammunition for them, which help us defend ourselves against Russia’s jet-powered "Shaheds" – Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stressed the need to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia

During the audience, the President paid particular attention to frozen Russian assets. He stressed that these funds must remain blocked until the war is over.

As long as the war continues, Russia must not receive anything that it could invest in new killings and destabilization in Europe – the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy also thanked Belgium for its assistance to Ukraine and expressed hope for further cooperation in strengthening Ukraine’s defense.

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